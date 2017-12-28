Non-emergency line to be open for New Year’s Eve

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We are just a couple of days away from ringing in the New Year, and Sedgwick County is getting their non-emergency phone line ready.

It’s an alternative to calling 911 and it’s available from 9:00 p.m. Sunday to 1:00 a.m. Monday morning, New Year’s Day.

The non-emergency line is designed for complaints about fireworks, excess noise and parties.

The non-emergency line is 316-290-1011.

