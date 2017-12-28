New trial sought for man convicted of killing Missouri girl

By Published:
Lt. Robert Pitts holds the photo of Hailey Owens, 10, on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2014 in Springfield, Mo. Craig Michael Wood has been jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder in the abduction and death of Owens, police said Wednesday. A body believed to be that of Hailey Owens was found Wednesday at the home owned by Wood, Police Chief Paul Williams said at a news conference. Official confirmation won't occur until after an autopsy, but the chief said police "have a high degree of confidence" in the preliminary identification. Police say Wood, 45, is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder but formal charges have not been filed. The Greene County prosecutor is reviewing the case. (AP Photo/The Springfield News-Leader, Dean Curtis)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A former middle school football coach convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing a 10-year-old girl is asking for an acquittal or a new trial.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that attorneys for 49-year-old Craig Wood argue that he didn’t get a fair trial in a motion filed earlier this month. Jurors found Wood guilty last month of first-degree murder in the February 2014 death of Hailey Owens but were unable to reach a unanimous decision about whether to recommend the death penalty. A judge is expected to decide on Jan. 11 whether Wood should be sentenced to the death penalty or life in prison. But first, the judge must rule on the motion for a new trial.

Arguments in the motion include that too much evidence was allowed into the trial.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s