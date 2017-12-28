New Sports Segment: Elliott’s Answer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ever had a strong opinion on a player or team? Ever wondered why something in sports was the way it was? Well now is the time to share those thoughts on a new sports segment called Elliott’s Answer.

Record a 20-30 second video on your cell phone or any other recording device and send it to sports@ksn.com. Every Monday night on KSN News at 10, Elliott will choose one video and offer his response. Remember to keep the video’s clean (no swearing!), and if you’re shooting one on your IPhone or Android, make sure to shoot the video horizontally. Sports are meant to be discussed, and we want you to be part of the discussion!

