Kansas Capitol attracts visitors from all over

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) – Since it’s renovation, the Kansas Capitol has attracted a number of visitors from out-of-state.

On Thursday, Kristin Weidenbach and her family toured the capitol. They are visiting friends in Kansas from Australia.

“First time we’ve been to this part of the United States and so we thought we’d start our tour with the capitol building,” explained Weidenbach.

During the hour-long tour, guide Joe Brentano explained the symbolism behind the murals filling the walls on the second floor, including the one of abolitionist John Brown.

“This becomes the era of Bleeding Kansas, the vigilante that occurred, brother against brother, and how families were split,” explained Brentano.

The artwork is something that makes the history of Kansas easy to understand for Weidenbach.

“How the history of the state is depicted, the history of the union,” added Weidenbach .

Inside the House Chambers, Brentano pointed out the paintings on the ceiling.

“For example those murals, some people would argue that 60 or more layers of paint had been removed through the years,” he said. “They were in bad shape.”

“Beautiful paint work that had been covered over so nobody knew it was there, so they had to restore all of that and it’s so beautiful and so ornate,” said Weidenbach.

During the tour, the group also walked through the Statehouse library and learned about the chandelier hanging from the top of the rotunda.

While the beauty of the capitol can’t be captured in one story, Weidenbach said it’s an image she’ll take with her back to Australia.

“It’s such a beautiful building.”

Tours run Monday through Friday and are free to the public.