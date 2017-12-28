Influx of calls keeping heating companies busy as temperatures drop

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the temperatures plunge, the demand on heating companies increases. It’s the winter rush they always expect, but there are ways to make sure you don’t find yourself dealing with a furnace emergency.

They say having your heating system checked at the start of the heating season can prevent break downs during brutal cold weather.

Mary Eves says she’s thankful she had her heating system checked this year, even if it was just recently.

“I was a little negligent this year in getting the Fall winter service done and it was just the week prior to this extreme cold,” said Mary Eves, East Wichita.

She uses Moody Heating and Air Conditioning to warm her home. They say routine checks on heating equipment helps with efficiency and the system’s life expectancy during winter months. And they say the cold, isn’t going away anytime soon.

“It appears it’s going to be around for the next couple of weeks, so anything you can do to open up your heating vents, change your air filters,” said Moody Heating and Air Conditioning.

The chill has other heating companies busy this week.

“Some days it’s only a few calls all the way up to several hundred,” said Chris Highfill, Frederick Plumbing, Heating and Air owner.

One call took them to the Lashley’s home where there were needed repairs to the heating system.

The family is glad it will fixed by the time temperatures drop this weekend.

“Definitely a lot colder, you can hear the wind outside so that’s kind of why we thought well maybe it’s really nothing, maybe it is just too cold outside,” said Shawna Lashley, Goddard.

Frederick Plumbing, Heating and Air has also responded to calls this week on old gas furnaces.

The owner says there can be potential safety issues if these are not replaced when needed, and it’s another reason to get routine checks.

“Having a carbon monoxide detector in your home is always a good idea, and we’ve had a few of those go off this week and alert us to come out and take a look at them too,” said Chris Highfill, Frederick Plumbing, Heating and Air owner.

They say system checks should typically be between September and October, before the cold weather really starts. But people are encouraged to reach out whenever they feel something may be wrong with their system.