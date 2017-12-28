Honorary officer, firefighter Caleb Moraine loses battle with cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Caleb Moraine passed away Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post by Caleb’s mother, Caleb passed away at 8:15 Thursday morning.

Caleb was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a type of bone cancer, in 2014.

KSN first covered Caleb’s story in October. Through the creativity of strangers, Caleb found hope while fighting bone cancer.

“It is kind of cool to see all of the people that support from different areas and it’s just really nice to see that there’s people that care out there,” said Caleb Moraine in October. Caleb received hundreds of painted rocks from strangers after his mother, Renee, shared with others how much Caleb enjoyed finding painted rocks around town.

Caleb’s story also reached the Wichita Police Department. In November Caleb was honored as a police officer for a day by the department. Caleb also got the pleasure of meeting officer Brian Arterburn when he returned home after months of recovery. Caleb also became an honorary firefighter with the Wichita Fire Department.

