Good samaritan washes swastikas off of signs in South Carolina

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) – There are new details about the South Carolina signs that were vandalized with Anti-Semitic symbols.

Wednesday morning, SCDOT took care of their signs in Lexington County, but that still left symbols on a local sign for a piano tuning business that also was vandalized.

Ted Price stopped by that business to help clean up the vandalism.

“I saw the report last night about the sign being sprayed and I work for a company that has cleaning supplies and I had cleaning supplies and I came to try and take this mess off of the signs,” Price said.

Price helped business owner Shelton Orcutt get his sign back to what it was.

“This business is everything in my life pretty much,” Orcutt said.