Fatal officer-involved shooting in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita police officer fatally shot a man in southwest Wichita Thursday night.

Deputy Chief Troy Livingston said WPD received a call reporting a shooting at 6:18 p.m. in the 1000 block of South McCormick. He said the caller stated a mother and son got into an argument and, during that, a father was shot in the head. Livingston said the caller said the father died and two hostages were being held.

When police arrived, a 28-year-old man came to the front door of the residence. Livingston said a WPD officer fired his service weapon. The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Deputy Chief Troy Livingston said when police entered the home, they did not find a deceased man inside.”We believe we were given some misinformation on the call,” said Livingston. He said there were three or four other people inside the house and they were not hurt.

Wichita police said they are conducting interviews with four witnesses who were inside the home at the time of the shooting along with several officers.

KSN expects to learn more information about this fatal officer-involved shooting at Friday morning’s regularly scheduled media briefing at 10:00.