Cross-country horseback riders camp in Kansas

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Two animal lovers are riding on horseback across the country to raise awareness on animal cruelty. The two started their journey in Colorado and plan to end in Georgia, but today, they’re camping out in Winfield, Kansas.

“We’re bringing attention to the crowded living conditions, insufficient food and severely stressful living conditions of horses under the care of the Bureau of Land Management,” said horseback rider, Raija Gjelsteen.

The riders said when they first started riding back in August when it was 100 degrees outside. But since riding into Kansas, they say they’ve experienced some of the coldest weather they’ve felt in years.

“It’s pretty cold,” said rider, Matt Clifton. “There’s really no way you can prepare for 11 degree weather.”

These cold weather conditions make folks think twice about going outside, let alone riding horses, but these two aren’t just trotting around in the cold, they’re camping in it. The two are camping in a mid-size Coleman tent that’s set up right near the horse stable.

“Hot water and a small heater is the source of our heat,” she explained. “We have a buddy heater but our tent is mostly made of mesh. We’re hoping to upgrade to a canvas tent which will be quite a bit warmer.”

In the meantime they say their main focus is the horses and raising awareness on how to properly care and maintain the animals.

“He’s just having a blast,” said Gjelsteen as she walked over to pet one of the six horses. “He likes to go out and check out all the new stuff, visit with everybody.”

The six horses are responsible for carrying the 350 pounds of gear that these two are bringing along for the ride.

“Most of it is horse stuff but also food and our camping stuff.”

“He’s been ridden in the past but this is going to be a new undertaking for him,” she said pointing to their newest horse.

The horses aren’t the only ones adjusting to a new lifestyle, these two say this is their first time living outside.

“I’ve done a lot of winter outdoor activities but that did not quite prepare me for living outside.”

The riding duo says next plans are to make camp in a few different locations around Kansas before they head out to the Missouri Ozarks.

