2018 property tax prepayment not available in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Treasurer is reminding residents that prepayment of 2018 property taxes is not available in Sedgwick County.

Pursuant to state law and guidance from the IRS, residents in Sedgwick County are not able to prepay 2018 property taxes and receive a deduction.

However, residents may pay their full 2017 property taxes by December 31, 2017 and receive the deduction. Residents can pay the full amount in person Thursday or Friday by 5:00 p.m. or online by December 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.