WSU unveils unique online degree geared towards homeland security

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’re considering a career change, WSU has a new online degree that may pique your interest.

The university says a bachelor’s degree in homeland security can reach Kansans and people outside the state. The director of online learning says it’s the first bachelor’s degree of its kind for the Kansas Board of Regents.

Online course work makes it possible for anyone to get a degree at any time in their career making it easier for those who can’t put their lives on hold

“Say they’re stationed military at Fort Riley, you can’t just pick up and say I’m going to stop being in the military for four years and go get my bachelor’s degree,” said Mark Porcaro, WSU Executive Director of Online Learning.

The university’s newest degree is geared towards people looking for information to become homeland security professionals. Porcaro says there’s people already interested in the program, some with experience in criminal justice.

“People who have been in law enforcement that want to switch careers to something more along the lines of border security, or people in the military who want to get more involved in things like cyber security,” said Porcaro.

Some of the degree’s courses are risk assessment, border security, intelligence process, and legal issues in homeland security.

Current criminal justice faculty and some hired homeland security experts will teach the courses that they hope will support a 21st century workforce.

“The National issues and the global issues surrounding ideas about terrorism and about security about emergency management, especially in the case of natural disasters,” said Porcaro.

Porcaro says the degree will be officially ready in the next few months but students can begin their studies this Spring. He says the courses will prepare students for jobs not only in government, but also in other fields.

“There are private industry who want homeland security trained individuals to help them with corporate security, help them with international relations,” said Porcaro.

The university is encouraging people interested in homeland security to reach out.

You can find more information about the degree at wichita.edu/online.