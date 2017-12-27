Police chase suspect after shots were fired in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials have a robbery suspect in custody after shots were fired. It happened just after 10 a.m. in the 600 block of North Gilda. It is near Central and I-235.

After a high-speed chase around town, officers were able to apprehend the suspect on the west side near Maple and Maize. The ambulance left the scene shortly after our KSN crews arrived. Deputy Chief Troy Livingston said the suspect had a gunshot wound to the face. No word yet if the gunshot was self-inflicted or fired by officers. There is no word on the suspect’s condition.

“The suspect did fire at officers while we were chasing that individual,” said Livingston.

Traffic is being diverted and you cannot travel north on Maize at Maple while crews investigate.

KSN News has crews heading to both locations. Look for the latest updates online at KSN and KSN.com.

Suspect in shooting was being followed by witnesses to crime when officers became involved and pursuit began. Suspect is well known to police. — Chief Gordon Ramsay (@chieframsay) December 27, 2017

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.