Teen killed in southwest Kansas rollover crash

SUBLETTE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a teen was killed in a crash on Tuesday in Haskell County. It happened on U.S. 83 about 10 miles north of Sublette on Tuesday night.

A 2005 Toyota Tacoma pickup tried to pass another vehicle, lost control due to inclement weather, and rolled.

Cristian Rene Guiterrez-Portillo, 13, Chihuahua, Mexico, died after being transported to the hospital.

The driver, 49-year-old Luis Rene Guitierrez-Loera of Chihuahua, Mexico, was also transported. Another passenger, 17-year-old Allen Alexander Guiterrez-Portillo of Chihuahua, Mexico, was not injured.

