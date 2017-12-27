Teen hit by a car in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews are responding after a 15-year-old boy was hit by a car. It happened just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Central and Fountain.

Officials said the teen received potentially critical injuries. The teen was crossing Central when he was hit. Police are not sure if speed was involved in the accidents, but they did say the driver stopped and is cooperating with officials.

Police have not identified the teen yet, so they have not been able to notify the family.

