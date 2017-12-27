Teen hit by a car in east Wichita

By Published: Updated:
Police are on the scene where a 15-year-old boy was critically injured after getting hit by a car. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews are responding after a 15-year-old boy was hit by a car. It happened just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Central and Fountain.

Officials said the teen received potentially critical injuries. The teen was crossing Central when he was hit. Police are not sure if speed was involved in the accidents, but they did say the driver stopped and is cooperating with officials.

Police have not identified the teen yet, so they have not been able to notify the family.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s