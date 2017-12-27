Sen. Moran talks taxes, health care while Congress is on holiday break

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran is back in Kansas while Congress is on the holiday break.

On Wednesday, Moran visited the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus.

“How we deliver health care in Kansas determines a lot of about the future of our state,” Moran said.

Moran said when he returns to D.C. he’ll continue to push Congress to find a long-term funding solution for the CHIP program. CHIP is insurance for children whose parents don’t qualify for Medicaid, but can’t afford private health insurance. Kansas has enough money to fund the program through March.

“So we get rid of the uncertainty, no family ought to be worried whether CHIP is going to be available for their children,” said Moran.

When it comes to the GOP tax plan, which mirrors part of the 2012 Kansas tax plan, Moran explained it’s effects are excepted to be different because the U.S. economy is better.

“What we’re after and what every city in Kansas and what every citizen of our country needs are more jobs, better paying jobs higher paying jobs, more secure jobs, and jump starting the economy can be so beneficial to so many people,” he said.

However, the Kansas Democratic Party doesn’t agree.

“This essentially re-runs the same things that Governor Brownback tried and we know in Kansas it just hasn’t worked. So there is very little reason to believe that it’ll work on the federal level,” said Ethan Corson, the executive director for the Kansas Democratic Party.

Moran also addressed the hold-up with Gov. Sam Brownback’s nomination to serve as Ambassador at-large for International Religious Freedom.

“Part of this has been the slowness of Democrats in-particular to approve nominations generally,” said Moran. “I don’t think there is any question about what he would be confirmed, but the process can take longer unless there is cooperation from all senators.”

Moran added when the Senate gets back to work in 2018 and one of the top priorities is finding a way to fund the federal government.

