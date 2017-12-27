Rookie QB Mahomes to start for Chiefs in game at Denver

Published: Updated:
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws while head coach Andy Reid looks on during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 29, 2017, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — First-round draft pick Patrick Mahomes II will make his NFL debut at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs when they play an otherwise meaningless game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that the former Texas Tech star would start in Denver.

The Chiefs locked up the AFC West with a 29-13 victory over the Dolphins last weekend, and cannot improve their playoff positioning against the Broncos. So, it makes sense for starting quarterback Alex Smith and many of the other regulars to get a week off before the playoffs.

Reid declined to say who else might sit out, but he did say there will be enough starters around his young quarterback to ensure Mahomes gets a fair chance to succeed.

