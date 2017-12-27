Report: African-American babies at higher risk of death

By Published:
Kansas Department of Health (KSN News)

LAWERENCE, Kan. (AP) – A new report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is raising concerns about the mortality rate for African-American babies.

The health department report found that the overall infant mortality rate of 5.9 per 1,000 live births in 2016 was unchanged from the year before and in line with the national average.

But the Lawrence Journal-World reports that the death rate for African-American babies was 15.2 per 1,000 live births – nearly three times higher than the mortality rate for white or Hispanic infants.

KDHE spokesman Jerry Kratochvil says the agency is unable to explain the disparity, but it is consistent with national patterns.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s