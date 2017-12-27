Police apprehend suspect after shots were fired in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials have a robbery suspect in custody after shots were fired at police. It happened just after 10 a.m. in the 600 block of North Gilda. It is near Central and I-235.

KSN News talked to a homeowner who heard bangs and walked out to discover his fencing had been destroyed.

“I was in the garage working, and I heard a big bang. I live at an intersection where there is cars always running the stop sign over there, so I run out to look. And just about the time I got to open up the gate, I heard shots fired and a police car chasing a silver pickup truck. And it hit my railroad ties, backed back out in the street and crashed into my fence and then came headed back this way,” said Gale Calkins, eyewitness.

After a high-speed chase around town, officers were able to apprehend the suspect on the west side near Maple and Maize. He was in a silver pickup truck. The ambulance left the scene shortly after our KSN crews arrived. Deputy Chief Troy Livingston said the suspect had a gunshot wound to the face. No word yet if the gunshot was self-inflicted or fired by officers. There is no word on the suspect’s condition.

“I can tell you that the suspect did fire at officers while we were chasing that individuals so there’s going to be some shell casings and bullet fragments we’re going back for.,” said Livingston.

Traffic near Maple and Maize and I-235 and Central was diverted as crews investigated both scenes.

KSN News is hoping to learn more at an afternoon press briefing.

Suspect in shooting was being followed by witnesses to crime when officers became involved and pursuit began. Suspect is well known to police. — Chief Gordon Ramsay (@chieframsay) December 27, 2017

