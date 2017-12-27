Meals on Wheels volunteers brave the cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The big chill has made things very challenging for Meals on Wheels volunteers.

Nearly 900 seniors depend on the service five days a week, no matter how cold it gets.

Below freezing temperatures won’t be hindering Wesley Powell’s delivery routes.

“I dress for it,” he said.

The 87-year-old has been volunteering with Meals on Wheels for five years now.

Two days a week, he and other volunteers start the morning picking up food to hand out around town.

And with the cold temperatures, they’re making sure they’re bundled up, because like those who receive the food, many of the people making deliveries are seniors themselves.

“In this kind of weather, we do have a little difficulty,” said Sherri Flippo, the Meals on Wheels social service director. “Some have heart issues and respiratory issues. So, it makes it makes it pretty hard to get out and breathe when it’s this cold out.”

And the seniors receiving the meals, like 96-year-old Eldon Lakey, say they appreciate the sacrifices Powell and others are making every day.

“I don’t drive,” said Lakey. “So, I have to stay at home. So, the Meals on Wheels suit me just fine.”

For some, seeing familiar faces like Powell’s means more than just having food on the table.

“It’s really nice because I get to see somebody,” said Nancy Nicks, a Meals on Wheels participant. “You know, there’s times when I don’t feel good and I don’t get to see anybody. So it’s great to know somebody will be there to see me.”

Because of the holidays and this extreme cold, Meals on Wheels officials say they are in short supply. If you have the time, and can brave the cold, they are looking to fill some of the 70 daily routes.

You can reach them at: (316) 267-0122.