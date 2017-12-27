Local charity sees increase in donations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As 2017 comes to a close, some local charities see an increase in donations.

People are starting to clean out their closets to make room for gifts from the holidays. This is also the time when people make charitable donations for last-minute tax deductions.

According to the vice-president of Goodwill Industries in Kansas, stores see around 31,000 donations a month.

“In the month of December, that actually increases to almost 36,000,” said Molly Fox, adding that donations come during the last week of the year.

In order to handle the surge of donations, every Goodwill store will up their staff at donation doors.

“A lot more attention is put to those donation doors to help get those items inside quickly and to issue them their tax receipt,” Fox said.

If you’re still looking to donate, here are items Goodwill always needs:

Men’s/Women’s/Kid’s clothing and shoes

Handbags

Accessories

Housewares

Every person that donates receives a tax receipt for their 2017 tax return.

According to the Goodwill website, the government publishes regulations regarding charitable donations and determining the fair market value of property.

Fox said individuals are only allowed to deduct based on the amount a “reasonable buyer” would pay for the donated item. For example, jackets and dresses are valued at $7. Goodwill provides a value guide for commonly donated items.

Individuals that donate by December 31, not only receive a tax receipt, but they’re also helping fund employment programs and job training in Wichita. Goodwill Industries of Kansas provides programs for youth, seniors and adults with disabilities or other employment barriers.

“The donations people give absolutely are the bread and butter for us to be able to do what we do, in terms of transforming lives and putting people to work,” said Fox.

For more information on donating goods, visit the Goodwill website.