Hutchinson man injured in truck, train collision

By Published:
Train Tracks (KSN Photo)

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is injured after a train and semi truck collided in Reno County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, a Hutchinson man was driving a semi truck near the Trail West Road and Salem Road railroad crossing. Police said Brian Holmes, the driver of the truck, was heading south on Salem and as he approached the crossing Holmes said he looked to his right to check for a train.

Holmes then said he heard the train whistle coming from the east but was unable to stop the truck in time. Holmes ran into the side of the lead BNSF engine. No injuries were reported on the train, however Holmes was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s