Hutchinson man injured in truck, train collision

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is injured after a train and semi truck collided in Reno County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, a Hutchinson man was driving a semi truck near the Trail West Road and Salem Road railroad crossing. Police said Brian Holmes, the driver of the truck, was heading south on Salem and as he approached the crossing Holmes said he looked to his right to check for a train.

Holmes then said he heard the train whistle coming from the east but was unable to stop the truck in time. Holmes ran into the side of the lead BNSF engine. No injuries were reported on the train, however Holmes was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

