Hat worn by Duchess of Cambridge made in Kansas

By Published:
Kate Duchess of Cambridge, right, with Prince William and Meghan Markle, right, the fiancee of Prince Harry wait for the Queen to leave by car following the traditional Christmas Day church service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (AP) – The Christmas Day wardrobe for the Duchess of Cambridge included a touch of Kansas.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Kate Middleton wore a Vallnord alpaca fur hat from Tonganoxie-based Peruvian Connection on Monday to a Christmas service in Sandringham, England.

The company has a store in London, and six in the U.S., including one in Kansas City, Missouri. Peruvian Connection has operated in rural Tonganoxie for more than 40 years.

