Four-month-old mauled by raccoon released from hospital

WCMH and AP Published:

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WCMH) — A four-month-old girl who was brutally attacked by a raccoon inside her Philadelphia home has been released from the hospital.

KYW reports Ashley Rodgers is all smiles now that four-month-old baby Journi is back at home in her arms after the raccoon attack last week.

Rodgers says the attack happened on Wednesday on one of their first nights inside the home.

“She was laying on the floor, like blood all over her face, across the floor,” said Rodgers.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Journi underwent four hours of surgery on Thursday and got 65 stitches after the raccoon scraped the girl’s face and eyes with its claws.

“She’s real strong because all she wanted to do after was go to sleep. She wasn’t even really crying after. She was just trying to go to sleep,” said Rodgers

The city issued a zoning violation to the owner of the property and ordered the owner to repair broken windows and damaged walls to keep out pests.

People had donated more than $1,000 to a GoFundMe page set up to help Journi Black’s family find a new home to rent.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s