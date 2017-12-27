Family escapes burning mobile home thanks to smoke detector

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita family was able to escape a fire early Wednesday morning. It happened in the 11700 block of East Waterman around 2:45 a.m.

Fire crews found heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. Three people were able to escape thanks to a smoke detector. One person suffered smoke inhalation.

Crews said the cause of the fire originated around a space heater.

Red Cross was called to assist the family.

