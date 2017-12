Related Coverage Kansas State beats UCLA 35-17 in Cactus Bowl

PHOENIX (KSNT) — After trailing 17-7, the Wildcats scored the final 28 points to beat UCLA 35-7.

Players said it was a matter of not giving up and tightening up on the defensive end in the second half.

