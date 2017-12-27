Boys aged 2, 4 and 7 killed in southwest Missouri crash

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say three young boys were killed and six other people injured in a three-vehicle crash in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an eastbound tractor-trailer struck the westbound sport utility vehicle in which the boys were riding Tuesday night on Missouri 86 in a rural area southeast of Joplin. The patrol says the impact caused the SUV to cross the center line, where it was struck in the side by another SUV.

The patrol identified the victims as 2-year-old Isaac Verde, 4-year-old Benjamin Verde and 7-year-old Eric Verde. All three boys were from Neosho. The patrol report didn’t say how they were related.

Another person was flown to a hospital with serious injuries and five others were transported in ambulances. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

