Will he stay or will he go? Coach Snyder’s future on the minds of K-State fans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many people believe the Cactus Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona could be head coach, Bill Snyder’s very last game at the helm of the Kansas State Wildcats.

The 78-year-old has not said what his plans are for the future, but last week he said he’s weighing his options.

“I have to assess, which i haven’t done, just exactly the impact, positively, negatively, that I’ve had with them so same things that I’ve always said. it’s just about being more thorough with it. for me it’s a big decision,” said Coach Snyder.

For lifelong fan and alumnus Daniel Weber, he came to watch the game with his 11-year old daughter, Brianna.

He says watching the Wildcats and Coach Snyder holds a special place in his heart.

“He’s a very caring person, I mean I was in a car wreck and he wrote me a letter personally and an autograph football saying the team is with us,” said Weber.

However, Weber can’t help but wonder if Snyder will call it quits after 26 years.

“My fear is that this is Snyder’s last game,” said Weber.

For other fans, like Julie Karst and Joe Stach, they have differing views on what their legendary coach will do going forward.

“I’m on the line, I love Snyder so of course I want him to stay forever, kind of need to go forward to,” said Karst. “I think he has juice left in the tank, you know, when he retired the first time he clearly didn’t enjoy retirement, he’s the kind of guy who lives and breathes K-State football,” added Stach.

If this is the last time K-State fans see their coach roaming the sidelines, Stach says the legacy he leaves behind is one that isn’t so common.

“I think Barry Switzer coined it best, he’s the coach of the century, you know he’s never one the big one, but he’s done more for K-State than any coach has done for any program in all of college football,” said Stach.

It’s a sentiment echoed by fans, like Karst and Weber.

“He leaves the biggest legacy at K-State, I mean, he’s the biggest turn-around in college football,” said Karst. “Just across college football totally, he is one of the best coaches there ever was, so that’s why they named the stadium after him, he’s in the Hall of Fame,” added Weber.

If Tuesday was the last time Snyder takes the field as the Wildcats head coach, he will finish his career with one last win.

Snyder notched his 210th career win as the Wildcats defeated UCLA, 35-17.

That would leave him tied for 65th for most wins by a college football head coach.