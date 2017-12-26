Video of suspects stealing motorcycles from Wesley parking garage released

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crimestoppers and Wichita police are looking for the suspects who entered the parking garage of Wesley Hospital on Dec. 4 and took two motorcycles.

The first is a Harley Davidson with after market chrome pieces and the second is an orange 2009 Yamaha YZFR6L sport bike. The Yamaha was recently recovered. The suspects loaded the bikes into a stolen U-Haul trailer.

The Wichita Police Department would like to identify the suspects.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500.

