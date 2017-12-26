SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Parts of northern and northeast Kansas are under a winter weather advisory until noon.

Snow started falling this morning causing reduced visibility. Slick spots on roads can be expected.

For a look at the latest Kansas road conditions, click here. Follow the KSN Storm Tracker 3 weather team and the latest radars by clicking here.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY now includes northeast counties of the KSN viewing area til noon! Snow moving through northern Kansas, reduced visibility and slick spots on roads can be expected. @KSNNews | #kswx | https://t.co/Y8fdFMAdBm pic.twitter.com/4Hd6NMdnod — Laura Bannon (@LauraBannonKSN) December 26, 2017

