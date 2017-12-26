Police: Woman stabbed at northeast Wichita apartment complex

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a stabbing that happened late Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old woman said she was stabbed multiple times at the apartment near 16th and Ash around 10:30.

Police said the woman went to the hospital on her own and has injuries that are described as not life threatening.

She is in surgery care right now. Police said they have a suspect, but they have not made an arrest.

