Police: Woman stabbed at northeast Wichita apartment complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a stabbing that happened late Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old woman said she was stabbed multiple times at the apartment near 16th and Ash around 10:30.

Police said the woman went to the hospital on her own and has injuries that are described as not life threatening.

She is in surgery care right now. Police said they have a suspect, but they have not made an arrest.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.