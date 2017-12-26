KHP: Multiple fatalities reported in rollover crash on I-70 near Abilene

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash along westbound I-70 near Abilene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash involved multiple fatalities. It happened before 10 a.m.

The Critical Highway Accident Response Team (CHART) is responding to further assist.

One lane on westbound I-70 at the crash scene remains open.

Multiple @kshighwaypatrol Troopers requested by Dickinson

County Sheriffs Dept for a single vehicle roll-over crash along w/b I-70 near Abilene. This crash involves multiple fatalities. Please #MoveOver and #SlowDown for 1st responders as they handle this difficult task. pic.twitter.com/vCOgjWCbwr — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) December 26, 2017

