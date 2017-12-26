KHP: Multiple fatalities reported in rollover crash on I-70 near Abilene

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash along westbound I-70 near Abilene.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash involved multiple fatalities. It happened before 10 a.m.
The Critical Highway Accident Response Team (CHART) is responding to further assist.
One lane on westbound I-70 at the crash scene remains open.
KSN News is working to gather more information.
