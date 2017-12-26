KCK firefighter found dead in bed at station

Published:
Jason Garrett

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – An investigation is under way after a suburban Kansas City firefighter was found dead in his bed at the fire station.

The Kansas City Star reports that 46-year-old Jason Garrett had been with the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department for more than five years. He was found dead in his bed Tuesday morning at Fire Station 19.

The cause of death is not known but authorities believe Garrett died of natural causes. He was paramedic in addition to being a firefighter.

