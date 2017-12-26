Hours-old infant abandoned at rest stop

WESH-TV Published:

(WESH) – A newborn baby was found abandoned at a rest area in Marion County, Florida.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the rest area around 3:14 a.m. on Saturday for a newborn baby boy who had been abandoned in the women’s restroom an hour after it was born.

“It could have been horrible! It was cold, it was damp, it’s on a cement floor, there’s no telling how long he could have made it. Thank god for those folks,” Lt. Todd Spicher said of an out-of-town couple who stopped and called 911 after finding the newborn on the floor.

Deputies said the infant was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable conditions.

Detectives with Marion County are searching for information about the abandoned newborn.

 

