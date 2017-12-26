Gunfire outside Kansas City, Kansas, home kills 1, wounds 1

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a woman was wounded when gunfire went through a Kansas City, Kansas, house during a Christmas Day gathering and that a man was killed when he came out of the house.

The Kansas City Star reports that shots fired in an alley penetrated the house Monday night, sending the woman to a hospital with minor wounds. A man in his 70s was hit by more gunfire when he went out of the front of the house. He was found dead in a neighboring yard.

Police spokesman Patrick McCallop says there appeared to be a family gathering at the house and detectives were interviewing those who were there, as well as neighbors. No suspects were immediately arrested.

