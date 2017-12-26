Empty Christmas gift boxes could attract thieves

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that you’ve opened your presents, you probably have a pile of boxes. Before you put them outside, police suggest taking a few precautions to deter potential thieves.

Officer Mike Wilk said it’s best to break down the boxes, consolidate them, and hide them in your recycling bins or trash cans.

“Don’t let would-be thieves know what you got this year, and what’s inside your home while everyone is back to work and school,” Wilk said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.