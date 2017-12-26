Empty Christmas gift boxes could attract thieves

WWLP-TV Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that you’ve opened your presents, you probably have a pile of boxes. Before you put them outside, police suggest taking a few precautions to deter potential thieves.

Officer Mike Wilk said it’s best to break down the boxes, consolidate them, and hide them in your recycling bins or trash cans.

“Don’t let would-be thieves know what you got this year, and what’s inside your home while everyone is back to work and school,” Wilk said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s