Dead dog found in community raises concern

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A South West Wichita community is concerned after finding a dead dog in their community. It was Monday morning when a couple said they saw a dead dog with a rope around it’s neck, laying at the bottom of their walking trail.

“We were walking our dogs when we looked down and saw it,” said the community member.

The couple doesn’t want KSN to use their names but they say it was a heartbreaking sight.

“My husband said he thought someone must have tied the rope to the bridge threw the dog off and then cut the rope because there are rocks on either side of that little bride you can walk down there but that would be hard to keep a dog that size from running off.”

The locals say they immediately called the police.

“The police said that there wasn’t enough evidence to determine how the dog died so I posted something on Facebook to see if I could find the owner.”

The dog did not have a chip device and has yet to be claimed by an owner but Dr. Gary Stamps, a local vet, says that he has seen cases like this before.

“It’s possible that the dog hung itself on accident but that may have been preventable if the owner was present,” said Dr. Stamps. “Pet care, feeding, watering and then the emotional side. They’re social animals, they’re companions and they’re not meant to be stuck out on a tree and never interacted with.”

I spoke to Wichita Animal Control today and they say there are large amounts of animal cruelty cases in Sedgwick County and the hope is solve this issue by bringing awareness to it. If you see or hear animal abuse you are encouraged to call 911 or animal control at (316) 350 – 3660.