Day after Christmas brings longer return lines at stores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There was no shortage of returns and exchanges at the mall the day after Christmas, including at the JCPenney in Towne East Square.

“Hopefully the mall would be a little less crowded than it will be coming up on the weekend and just wanted to take care of business right at hand,” said Nancy McNutt, who was returning a gift at JCPenney.

Assistant store manager Jon Jackson says they anticipated the increase for what is considered one of the busiest return days of the year.

“Traditionally the day after Christmas is a huge return day for us,” he said. “We kind of beef up just for the returns on this day.”

McNutt was one of several people in line because of a present that just didn’t work out this year.

“I ended up returning a fabulous sparkly little sweater because my daughter really didn’t like the color and it was a tiny bit too small,” she said.

Store leaders say they are trying to make the process as easy as possible for customers.

“If they come in with their original receipt, they get exactly the amount back that they paid for on the form of payment that they originally used,” said Jackson.

McNutt didn’t have her receipt, but the store was able to pull her information from her rewards number.

This is one way JCPenney prevents return fraud.

“When that does happen, usually they won’t have a receipt and that’s where that-having that valid ID really, really kicks into gear,” said Jackson.

According to Optoro, a firm that specializes in returns, shoppers will return about $90-billion worth of goods this holiday season.