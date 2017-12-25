Wichita family welcomes Christmas Day baby

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – People around the world celebrated Christmas this morning by unwrapping gifts under the tree.

But for a Kansas couple, a special Christmas gift required them to leave home.

The Garcias say their children have all been born on significant days. And today eight pound 13 ounce Beth Ellen continued that tradition.

Inside St. Joseph, a Christmas miracle blessed the Garcia family.

“Beth Ellen is really the answer to prayer, lots of prayer,” said Rebekah Garcia.

The healthy baby girl was born at six this morning with no complications. It was the outcome they hoped for, but were worried wouldn’t happen with their other children spending time in the NICU.

“After the difficulties that we had with them really thought that we’re going to never have a chance to have a large family,” said Rebekah.

Although the Garcias typically are out of town for the holidays, Beth Ellen’s father says they were at the hospital for the best reason possible.

“I know how much it mattered to Rebekah so I’m very happy in that respect that it happened the way that she wanted it to happen,” said Daniel Garcia, Wichita.

It’s a Christmas the newest Garcia’s siblings will also never forget. They have yet to open their gifts but their mother says, Beth Ellen and what she represents means more.

“Not just a member of our family but someone who came to make us a member of god’s family, and thats truly the greatest gift and what a treasure we have to be able to share that with our daughter, our Beth Ellen,” said Rebekah.

Beth Ellen’s older sister Tirzah Mae was born on Halloween and her older brother Louis, was born the first day of summer.