Topeka Zoo expecting inspections after elephant’s death

Shannon the elephant at the Topeka Zoo (Courtesy KSNT)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Topeka Zoo officials are expecting inspections of its elephant program after one of the elephants died.

Zoo director Brendan Wiley says the zoo expects to know by early January what killed the elephant, Shannon. The 35-year-old elephant died after spending about 20 hours lying on the ground over two days.

The elephant was found on the ground Dec. 10. She was lifted back up but was found on the ground again the next morning. She died that day.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the zoo this week began using a remote video system to monitor the elephants at all times.

A California-based animal welfare organization says the Topeka Zoo was negligent for not better monitoring the elephant. In Defense of Animals wants zoo’s remaining elephants removed and the zoo’s accreditation revoked.

