Shotgun used to rob man at Nu Way in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man using a shotgun stole an undetermined amount of cash during a robbery at a Nu Way sandwich shop on Christmas Eve. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of E. Harry.

Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release when officers arrived on the scene they were met by a 45-year-old man who reported a man pointed a shotgun at him and demanded money as he was leaving the business. After the man handed the robber cash the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Davidson said the victim was not injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as an unknown male, about 5’10” tall and weighing about 180 lbs. He was wearing an orange hoodie, the victim said.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-1211.