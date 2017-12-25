Shotgun used to rob man at Nu Way in southeast Wichita

KSN-TV Published: Updated:
(Media General photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man using a shotgun stole an undetermined amount of cash during a robbery at a Nu Way sandwich shop on Christmas Eve. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of E. Harry.

Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release when officers arrived on the scene they were met by a 45-year-old man who reported a man pointed a shotgun at him and demanded money as he was leaving the business. After the man handed the robber cash the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Davidson said the victim was not injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as an unknown male, about 5’10” tall and weighing about 180 lbs. He was wearing an orange hoodie, the victim said.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-1211.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s