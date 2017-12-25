Secret Service interviews person over manure sent to Mnuchin

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks at a news briefing at the Hilton Midtown hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, in New York. Authorities said a gift-wrapped box of horse manure addressed to Mnuchin was found near his home in Los Angeles. The package was found Saturday night, Dec. 23, in the tony Bel Air neighborhood after it was dropped off at a neighbor's house. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service says it has interviewed someone claiming responsibility for delivering a gift-wrapped package of horse manure addressed to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

The box was found Saturday at the home of Mnuchin’s neighbor in the wealthy Bel Air neighborhood in Los Angeles. The LAPD bomb squad responded to the package, which police say was marked as being from “the American people.”

Secret Service spokesman Cody Starken said Monday that the agency was contacted by Los Angeles police and interviewed a person who claimed responsibility. He declined to identify the person.

Starken says the Secret Service takes all confirmed and alleged threats seriously. He says the agency typically doesn’t comment on possible criminal investigations or interviewing practices.

