One person injured in Reno County crash

HAVEN, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Reno County. The incident occurred on K-96 Highway and Arlington Rd. at the west city limits of Haven.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say a 2008 Volvo driven by a 64-year-old Hutchinson woman was traveling eastbound on K-96 approaching Arlington Rd. when a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a 76-year-old Haven man failed to yield to the vehicle on the highway. The man driving the van was taken to Hutchinson Regional Hospital in unknown condition. The driver of the Volvo was uninjured.

KHP said both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

