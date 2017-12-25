Kansas tech school to help fill nurse shortage

KSN-TV Published:

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – A technical school in Kansas will be offering a practical nursing program to help alleviate the state’s shortage of nurses.

The Salina Journal reports that the Salina Area Technical College will begin offering the program starting next fall for up to 40 students. College President Greg Nichols says the school has already received more than 50 applications for the program. The college got final approval to launch the program last week.

Nichols says the college is trying to go one step further and is seeking approval to launch a registered nursing program in 2019.

The Kansas Department of Labor projects that the state will need 90 new nurses a year for the next decade just to serve north-central Kansas.

Program graduates will receive a practical nurse technical certificate.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s