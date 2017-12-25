Kansas tech school to help fill nurse shortage

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – A technical school in Kansas will be offering a practical nursing program to help alleviate the state’s shortage of nurses.

The Salina Journal reports that the Salina Area Technical College will begin offering the program starting next fall for up to 40 students. College President Greg Nichols says the school has already received more than 50 applications for the program. The college got final approval to launch the program last week.

Nichols says the college is trying to go one step further and is seeking approval to launch a registered nursing program in 2019.

The Kansas Department of Labor projects that the state will need 90 new nurses a year for the next decade just to serve north-central Kansas.

Program graduates will receive a practical nurse technical certificate.