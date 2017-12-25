Firefighters battle house fire in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters battled a house fire early Monday afternoon. The fire broke out in a two-story home in the 900 block of S. St. Francis about 1:30 p.m.

The first crews on the scene reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the house. Police also told dispatchers there were reports of two people running from the scene. Officers conducted a search of the area after the reports.

Fire officials said the house was vacant at the time of the fire and no one was injured in the blaze. They were not able to give an immediate damage estimate. The fire caused extensive damage to the upper story and the roof. There was water damage to the home’s first floor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.