Wichita Police remember mounted unit horse Champ

WICHITA (KSNW) – A horse unit from the Wichita Police Department has died.

Champ had a large colon volvulus, which caused him to suffer from constant pain. After performing diagnostic procedures, it was determined that his GI tract ruptured and humane euthanasia was necessary.

“Champ served honorably as a mounted unit horse for six years,” said Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department. “He was known for his kind and gentle disposition. Champ was loved by the community and the mounted unit officers.”

Various veterinary medical sites define colon volvulus as a twisting or blockage of the colon.

