Secret Santa at it again, this time in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City’s Secret Santa is at it again, this time focusing his annual good cheer on Kansas’ capital city.

A reporter for the Kansas City Star tagged along recently as Secret Santa followed his long tradition of handing out $100 bills to strangers in Topeka places where the hurting and downtrodden gather, including a shelter and thrift store.

Local police and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt accompanied the Secret Santa. Schmidt called it a “heart-warming experience.”

The Secret Santa tradition began years ago with a man named Larry Stewart. When Stewart was dying of cancer, he asked the current Santa to carry on the mission. He has done so for 11 years.