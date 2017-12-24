Crash leaves 1 critically injured in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition following a crash in Butler County.

According to Butler County dispatch, it happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of KS 254 and Ohio Street.

The crash left one person in critical condition, who is being airlifted to a Wichita hospital for treatment.

Officials also say another person was seriously injured.

Not many details about what led to the crash have been released at this time. We will continue to follow this story throughout the night.