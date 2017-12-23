WFD battling outbuilding fires in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crews from the Wichita Fire Department are on the scene of an outbuilding fire in south Wichita.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, a building in the 600 block of E. 58th St. South is on fire. Fire crews at the scene say two outbuildings are involved.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. KSN has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.