Single bedbug leads to eradication effort at VA center

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A single bedbug is causing headaches at the Veterans Administration health center in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that staff at Colmery O’Neil VA Health Center on Friday diverted ambulances from the emergency department after the discovery of a single bedbug.

Spokesman Joseph Burks says the bug was found Friday nearing the nursing station in the emergency department and eradication efforts began immediately.

For now, incoming ambulances are being sent to other medical facilities. Walk-in patients will still be seen at the VA center because they are treated in unaffected units.

