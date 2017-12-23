Painted parking spot tradition ends after rainbow flag

A student at Marion High School painted a rainbow flag in his parking spot over the weekend. Painting parking spots at the school is part of an ongoing tradition. The choice of painting caused controversy in the small town. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

MARION, Kan. (AP) – A rural Kansas school district has stopped letting high school seniors personalize parking spaces after one student painted his spot with a gay pride rainbow flag that was immediately vandalized.

The school board for the 500-student Marion-Florence school district voted 4-3 this month to put an end to the tradition, which had created challenges in the past. Superintendent Aaron Homburg told The Associated Press that last year one student wasn’t allowed to paint a Confederate flag and another was stopped from painting a marijuana leaf.

Also contributing to the decision to end the tradition is that the principal who started it is retiring at the end of the year. The district plans to look for a new tradition.

